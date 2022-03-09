First trucks leave Hartlepool as Ukraine mercy mission gathers pace - and there's more to come

The loading of the first truck of donated supplies for the people of Ukraine.

But that’s just the start and three more trucks will be needed to deliver the huge stockpile to the war-torn country.

Drivers from Poland arrived at the town headquarters of Hogg Global Logistics at lunchtime on Wednesday and waited while a team of volunteers loaded duvets, medical supplies, bandages, nappies and sanitary products.

“If there is any space left, we are cramming sleeping bags into it,” said Kevin Hogg, who has been part of the team sorting through the donations.

Jubilant staff and volunteers celebrate as the first load of donations gets ready to leave Hartlepool.

Meanwhile, as the trucks were loaded, more donations poured into the Hogg offices at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton.

Kevin added: “It is coming in thick and fast. People are bringing in everything from big items to 20 pence packs of paracetamol but it is worth so much more than the money value.

"We can not say enough thank yous to all the people who have supported us. It has been unbelievable. It pulls at the heartstrings.

"We will need five trucks in all which is amazing as we thought we would only need one when we started this.

Loading a van at Hogg Global Logistics with donated items. Picture by FRANK REID

"One of the things this war has done is to bring everyone together. We have had so much support including from the Ukrainian and Polish communities in the town.”

Hogg will continue to take donations until Monday, March 14.

In the meantime, heartwarming stories of support just keep on coming.

One family at Catterick read about the fantastic work in Hartlepool and gave a donation.

Labeled items waiting to be loaded into a van at Hogg Global Logistics. Picture by FRANK REID

Forty letters, written by children at Eskdale Academy, in Hartlepool, and each filled with lovely messages, have been sent to Hogg to send on to people in Ukraine.

They include loving words such as “sending prayers from the UK” and “give them our love”.

Each letter included a hand-made sunflower which is the Ukrainian national flower.

Other schools have held collections to raise money.

The huge effort to load the van at Hogg Global Logistics. Picture by FRANK REID

Pensioners have handed in donations and volunteered their help at the Hogg offices.

Local companies are making sure the team at Hogg, both staff and volunteers, are kept nourished with food and drink while they sort through the mountain of donations.

Hogg stepped in when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher, who launched the initial plea for donations.

In less than 24 hours, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies all arrived at the town company which volunteered itself as a collection point for donations.

Company director Lyndsay Hogg told the Mail last week that the people of Hartlepool were “absolutely amazing, especially in times of need and at a time that we are all feeling the effects of rising costs of living”.

She added: “People in our town would share their last penny. They are absolutely fantastic.”

The driver loading his van at Hogg Global Logistics with donated items. Picture by FRANK REID

People wanting to make donations by Monday, March 14, to Hogg Global Logistics can either visit the company between 10am and 5pm or call 07757 099190.

Lyndsey Hogg (rear 4th left) with her brother Kevin and mum Helen to her left are photographed along with volunteers as they all load a van at Hogg Global Logistics with donated items. Picture by FRANK REID

More items for the van.

Labeled items waiting to be loaded. Picture by FRANK REID