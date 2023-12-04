'Time please' for a virtual pub crawl through 29 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool bars
Off out for a deserved pint any time soon?
We thought we would whet your appetite by treating you to a virtual tour of 27 archive pictures of Hartlepool pubs.
Some have changed their names or owners and are still serving pints today. Others, however, have been sadly demolished or stand derelict.
Either way, we are sure you will join us in raising a glass to a host of memories.
And if you are in the mood for a second pint, why not enjoy our tribute to past and present Hartlepool landlords by clicking here?
1 / 8