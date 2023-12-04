News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Just four of our pictures of Hartlepool pubs you may visited over the years.Just four of our pictures of Hartlepool pubs you may visited over the years.
Just four of our pictures of Hartlepool pubs you may visited over the years.

'Time please' for a virtual pub crawl through 29 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool bars

Off out for a deserved pint any time soon?
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:06 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 18:13 GMT

We thought we would whet your appetite by treating you to a virtual tour of 27 archive pictures of Hartlepool pubs.

Some have changed their names or owners and are still serving pints today. Others, however, have been sadly demolished or stand derelict.

Either way, we are sure you will join us in raising a glass to a host of memories.

And if you are in the mood for a second pint, why not enjoy our tribute to past and present Hartlepool landlords by clicking here?

The Eaglesfield Road pub in its former glory before becoming a derelict magnet for arsonists.

1. The Hourglass

The Eaglesfield Road pub in its former glory before becoming a derelict magnet for arsonists. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
The Whitby Street pub may soon be transformed into apartments under a 2023 plan.

2. The Vault

The Whitby Street pub may soon be transformed into apartments under a 2023 plan. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
A popular sports bar in the Noughties, it later became a bookies before reopening as a cocktail bar in 2022.

3. The Bank

A popular sports bar in the Noughties, it later became a bookies before reopening as a cocktail bar in 2022. Photo: MH

Photo Sales
The Church Square bar, pictured in 2004, was previously Knights.

4. Silk's

The Church Square bar, pictured in 2004, was previously Knights. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool