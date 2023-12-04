'Time please' for a virtual pub crawl through 29 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool bars

Off out for a deserved pint any time soon?

We thought we would whet your appetite by treating you to a virtual tour of 27 archive pictures of Hartlepool pubs.

Some have changed their names or owners and are still serving pints today. Others, however, have been sadly demolished or stand derelict.

Either way, we are sure you will join us in raising a glass to a host of memories.

1 . The Hourglass The Eaglesfield Road pub in its former glory before becoming a derelict magnet for arsonists. Photo: LH Photo Sales

2 . The Vault The Whitby Street pub may soon be transformed into apartments under a 2023 plan. Photo: DP Photo Sales

3 . The Bank A popular sports bar in the Noughties, it later became a bookies before reopening as a cocktail bar in 2022. Photo: MH Photo Sales

4 . Silk's The Church Square bar, pictured in 2004, was previously Knights. Photo: LH Photo Sales