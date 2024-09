We thought we would whet your appetite by treating you to a virtual tour of 30 archive pictures of Hartlepool pubs.

Some have changed their names or owners and are still serving pints today. Others, however, have been sadly demolished or stand derelict.

Either way, we are sure you will join us in raising a glass to a host of happy memories.

And if you are in the mood for a second pint, why not enjoy our tribute to past and present Hartlepool landlords

1 . 42nd Street A picture of the popular Lucan Street bar.

2 . Flannagan's Have you ever enjoyed a Guinness in one of Hartlepool's many Irish bars over the years?

3 . The Shakespeare Situated in Catcote Road, near a host of streets named after famous authors, the pub was eventually demolished in 2008.

4 . The Pink Domino The Catcote Road pub in 2012 before it was bulldozed to make way for today's Farmfoods store.