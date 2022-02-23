The last days of the Steetley chimney in these dramatic archive photos - and it's 10 years since the chimney came down!

It was back in 2012 that the 230ft chimney was blown up by an 8-year-old boy from the town, bringing an end to decades of the iconic view which could be seen for miles around.

The honour of blowing up the chimney went to Jamie Brown after his granddad won a raffle in aid of Alice House Hospice and the RNLI.

A flashback to 2012 and the demolition of the Steetley chimney. Did you see it?

Second prize was a sea fishing trip for four adults and six children and you could also win a luxury weekend break for two.

The raffle was quite an event in itself as 4,000 tickets were sold with two weeks to go to the big event.

Shops and businesses galore took up the challenge of selling them including Towers Hairdressers, in Tower Street, The Nursery Inn, in Hopps Street, The Studio, in Tower Street, The Royal, in Church Street, Just Blinds, in York Road, Newcastle Building Society, in York Road, Gillen Arms, in Clavering Road, Three Lions Sports Bar, in Park Road, and Morrisons, in Clarence Road.

Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club, Seaton Carew Social Club, in Station Lane, the Park Inn, in Park Road and the Cosmopolitan Pub, on the Headland, were also involved as well as the hospice shops.

Youngster Jamie Brown was set to press the button to flatten the Steetley Chimney after his granddad Dave Fricker won the demolition raffle.

In the end, the demolition raised around £6,000 for charity.

The chimney was being demolished as part of ongoing work to clear the site and the crowds certainly turned out for the chimney’s demise.

A Hartlepool Mail reporter said at the time: “Crowds whooped and cheered as the 10-second countdown got underway at around 11.10am.

“The demolition, which could be seen for miles around, lasted a matter of seconds with the chimney falling towards the sea and causing a small cloud of dust as it smashed into the ground.”

Crowds gathered to watch, film and photograph the demolition.

Seven hundred people watched the event. Were you among them?

Around 400 people watched in Old Cemetery Road with a further 300 on the beach at North Sands and there were dozens of boats out at sea with people watching on board.

Watching the demolition.

Some more of the crowds who watched the demolition.