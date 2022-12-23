News you can trust since 1877
Celebrating Christmas across the North East with your Santa Paws pet pictures.

Christmas 2022: Pets in Christmas outfits as North East families celebrate festive season with Santa Paws

The final countdown to Christmas is on – and we are celebrating the festive season with your adorable four-legged friends.

By Debra Fox
3 minutes ago

December 25 is just around the corner for another year and that means it’s time for the return of our festive pet picture round-up. It’s a great way to bring some cheer to communities across the North East as we marvel at your critters’ Christmassy costumes and accessories.

All pets are welcome to take part in Santa Paws – whether they’ve got feathers, fins, fur or otherwise – and we can’t wait to see their best festive outfits and accessories. So let’s hear it for our second round-up of Christmas stars in this picture special!

Thank you to everyone who has contributed a photo so far. You can send yours to us on Facebook, and please include your pet’s name so we can include it in the caption.

See our first collection of Santa Paws stars online here.

1. Double trouble

Buster and Ruby, age 1, pose by the tree for their Santa Paws picture.

Photo: Bethany Coyles

2. Hum-pug!

Holly is ready for the Christmas season in her Santa Paws hat.

Photo: Gemma Elsey

3. Meet the snowdog

Sonny the snowdog takes a trip to the seaside.

Photo: Marge Carmody

4. Santa Claws

Reggie looks the part in his Santa Paws hat.

Photo: Samantha Clarke

