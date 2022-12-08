News you can trust since 1877
Celebrating Christmas Jumper Day in Hartlepool - let's take a closer look at some of your festive pictures.

Christmas Jumper Day 2022: Hartlepool families celebrate festive season with Christmas jumpers for Save the Children

With the weather turning even colder across Hartlepool and the wider North East, it was the perfect time to wrap up for Christmas Jumper Day.

By Debra Fox
2 hours ago

Held every year in aid of Save the Children, the campaign invites schools and workplaces across the country to join in with donning their festive knits for a good cause. This year marked on Thursday, December 8, youngsters across Hartlepool showed off their best Christmas outfits, while many were raising money for charity, too.

You can share your own picture with us on Facebook here, and check out some of our Christmas jumper stars below. Thank you to everyone who has contributed a photograph.

1. Strike a pose

Esmae Clements, age 7, is ready to take on the cold weather in her Christmas jumper.

Photo: Charlotte Clements

2. Disney star

A big smile from Kobi Lee Smith, age 3, who has Stitch on his jumper.

Photo: Maryann Harman

3. Santa's helper

Daisy, age 2, has some festive bobbles to match her jumper. They look great!

Photo: Shanny Gough

4. The hat

Clayton, age 4, could be on hand to help Santa this Christmas. They have matching hats!

Photo: Shanny Gough

