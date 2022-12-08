Christmas Jumper Day 2022: Hartlepool families celebrate festive season with Christmas jumpers for Save the Children
With the weather turning even colder across Hartlepool and the wider North East, it was the perfect time to wrap up for Christmas Jumper Day.
Held every year in aid of Save the Children, the campaign invites schools and workplaces across the country to join in with donning their festive knits for a good cause. This year marked on Thursday, December 8, youngsters across Hartlepool showed off their best Christmas outfits, while many were raising money for charity, too.
You can share your own picture with us on Facebook here, and check out some of our Christmas jumper stars below. Thank you to everyone who has contributed a photograph.