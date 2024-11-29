Free car parking in Hartlepool town centre in run up to Christmas starts this weekend
Hartlepool Borough Council is repeating its free weekend parking offer from Sunday, December 1.
It will remain in place until Sunday, December 22, and means there will be no charge to park in any of the local authority’s town centre car parks and on-street pay and display areas on a Saturday.
Parking in the town centre is already free on a Sunday.
The offer also applies to the council’s car parks and on-street spaces at Seaton Carew which will be free on both Saturdays and Sundays during the same period.
The council has run the offer for a number of years now in an effort to help local businesses and encourage residents to spend locally, as opposed to traveling out of town.
Locations including a map of car parks operated by the council can be found online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/info/20185/parking/91/car_parks_in_hartlepool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.