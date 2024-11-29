Free car parking in Hartlepool town centre in run up to Christmas starts this weekend

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Shoppers in Hartlepool can take advantage of free car parking in the run up to Christmas once again.

Hartlepool Borough Council is repeating its free weekend parking offer from Sunday, December 1.

It will remain in place until Sunday, December 22, and means there will be no charge to park in any of the local authority’s town centre car parks and on-street pay and display areas on a Saturday.

Parking in the town centre is already free on a Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Car parking in Hartlepool town centre.Car parking in Hartlepool town centre.
Car parking in Hartlepool town centre.

The offer also applies to the council’s car parks and on-street spaces at Seaton Carew which will be free on both Saturdays and Sundays during the same period.

Read More
New Hustlers Pool and Sports Bar opens in the same building as former Hartlepool...

The council has run the offer for a number of years now in an effort to help local businesses and encourage residents to spend locally, as opposed to traveling out of town.

Locations including a map of car parks operated by the council can be found online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/info/20185/parking/91/car_parks_in_hartlepool

Related topics:Hartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepoolParkingSeaton Carew

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice