This could be the oldest Christmas tree in Hartlepool - unless you can tell us different

Town man Peter Olsen might well have a record breaking tree on his hands, unless you can prove otherwise.

His Christmas tree dates back to at least the early 1900s and was made in Norway.

Even now, it is still going strong even if it is showing a few signs of wear and tear.

Peter Olsen and his Christmas tree which is still on display more than 100 years after it was first used.

"The original decorations were made of glass and I have had some wooden ones put in their place,” said Peter, 74, who is the retired chairman of the partners of Hartlepool company Waltons.

"It is green underneath and I have covered it with a lot of tinsel.”

The 1ft high tree first came to the UK in 1908 when Peter’s grandmother Anna married his grandfather Hans Olsen and brought it with her from her home in Oslo.

Peter Olsen, pictured when he was 4, with his grandmother Anna and father Norman.

Since then, it has passed through the generations and has been in Peter’s hands since his father Norman died in 1972.

Do you have an older decoration?

We reckon it’s the oldest tree in town but Peter said: “I am sure there will be someone with an older one.”

Peter, who is a retired chartered accountant, a former chairman of the Trincomalee Trust and the current Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, said: “The tree was certainly well made and it has been in the family for a long time.”

The oldest Christmas tree in Hartlepool?

