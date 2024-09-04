Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sending your loved one off to university is a major milestone, and while you want to support them, it’s important to encourage their independence.

Some thoughtful and practical examples of how to help them from a distance while ensuring they have what they need to thrive.

Teaching them 5 basic meals

5 practical ways to support your fresher without over-helping.

Before they leave for university, spend some time teaching them how to cook five simple, nutritious meals. These should be easy to prepare, budget-friendly, and versatile enough to keep things interesting. Knowing how to cook a few staple meals will empower them to make healthier choices and stick to a budget.

Sending them a food box subscription

Make sure they start off on the right foot by setting up a monthly food box subscription. Services like Gousto or HelloFresh deliver fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes straight to their door. This not only saves them the hassle of grocery shopping but is also a great way to ensure they’re eating balanced meals, especially during those busy first weeks of university when they’re still adjusting to their new schedule.

Providing a supermarket gift card

A supermarket gift card can be a lifesaver for students on a budget. Having the support to prioritise health and spending is an invaluable gift. The Prezzee Supermarket Gift Card can be redeemed at many major supermarkets and sent instantly. This is a convenient way to help them manage their grocery budget and maintain a healthy diet without micromanaging their spending.

Sending a wellness care package

University life can be overwhelming, and it’s easy for students to forget the basics, like taking care of their health. A wellness care package stocked with essentials like vitamins, cold and flu remedies, toothpaste, and non-perishable snacks can be a thoughtful reminder that you’re thinking of them. This package can also include items they might not think to buy themselves, like a good multivitamin for example to help combat the infamous freshers flu.

Contributing towards a gym membership

Physical health often takes a backseat during the first term of university as students adjust to new routines, late nights, and unhealthy eating. Keep them active by contributing to a gym membership or sending a new pair of trainers for walks or runs. Alternatively, you could send an egift voucher so they can choose the ones they really want, and make sure they fit before they buy. Regular exercise boosts both physical and mental well-being, helping them build healthy habits that will benefit them throughout university and beyond.