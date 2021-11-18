A day for Hartlepool's silent army of carers - with live music, laser engraving and manicures

Carers Rights Day is on the way and this year, Hartlepool is embracing the occasion with a huge range of events.

It will include magic acts, live music, engraving and lots more on Thursday, November 25.

Christine Fewster, chief executive of Hartlepool Carers, explained: “This Carers Rights Day we want to ensure carers are aware of their rights, ensure they know where to get help and support, raise awareness of the needs of carers across our town.”

Christine Fewster.

The true levels of carers working in the town was reported in a Hartlepool Mail story last year.

Christine said the annual event aimed to ‘bring organisations across the UK together to help carers in their local community know their rights and find out how to get the help and support they are entitled to.

‘Having the right information at the right time can make all the difference when you’re looking after someone. Every day 6,000 people across the UK become carers and often it’s not something people have planned for.

Christine Fewster won the Carer of the Year category at the 2019 Best of Hartlepool Awards.

“Hartlepool Carers work with over 3,000 carers across the town but aware many more carers are out there, unaware of the information and support available to them.

“This year we have teamed up with lots of organisations including Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool Central Hub and The Beauty Academy”

“In Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, opposite B and M, our community will find a host of information stalls, magic acts and caricature sketches.

“Within the Central Hub, we will have lots of activities including Live Music, Therapy Dogs, Stories and Rhyme, Motor Med demonstrations, Laser Engraving and African Drumming.

“Carers also have the opportunity to receive a free manicure or pedicure at The Beauty Academy.”

Anyone wanting more information, or who wants to book a free treatment, should call (01429) 283095.

