A day for Hartlepool's silent army of carers - with live music, laser engraving and manicures
From live drumming to manicures – it’s all on the way in a day dedicated to Hartlepool’s thousands of carers.
Carers Rights Day is on the way and this year, Hartlepool is embracing the occasion with a huge range of events.
It will include magic acts, live music, engraving and lots more on Thursday, November 25.
Christine Fewster, chief executive of Hartlepool Carers, explained: “This Carers Rights Day we want to ensure carers are aware of their rights, ensure they know where to get help and support, raise awareness of the needs of carers across our town.”
The true levels of carers working in the town was reported in a Hartlepool Mail story last year.
We told how at least 10,000 adults and 2,000 children – as young as five – in the town could have been caring for relatives while they remained indoors under Government restrictions during lockdown. Officials think the figures could be much higher.
Christine said the annual event aimed to ‘bring organisations across the UK together to help carers in their local community know their rights and find out how to get the help and support they are entitled to.
‘Having the right information at the right time can make all the difference when you’re looking after someone. Every day 6,000 people across the UK become carers and often it’s not something people have planned for.
“Hartlepool Carers work with over 3,000 carers across the town but aware many more carers are out there, unaware of the information and support available to them.
“This year we have teamed up with lots of organisations including Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool Central Hub and The Beauty Academy”
“In Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, opposite B and M, our community will find a host of information stalls, magic acts and caricature sketches.
“Within the Central Hub, we will have lots of activities including Live Music, Therapy Dogs, Stories and Rhyme, Motor Med demonstrations, Laser Engraving and African Drumming.
“Carers also have the opportunity to receive a free manicure or pedicure at The Beauty Academy.”
Anyone wanting more information, or who wants to book a free treatment, should call (01429) 283095.