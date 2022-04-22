Camping, crafts and meeting the fire brigade add to the holiday fun in Hartlepool

Hartlepool PCSO Julie Dobson with little Jack McCready as he dresses up during the community event at Summerhill. Picture by FRANK REID

Children on half-term and their families got to enjoy a variety of hands-on activities during an event on Thursday, April 21.

Family time crafts, sports and games on the paddock, and visits from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team and Cleveland Fire Brigade proved popular.

Youngsters got to chat to firefighters and community police, try on a variety of different police hats and have a go on the fire hose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camping (left to right) Thomas Nicholson, Ashton Abdlah and Tyler Anderson in the tent they made at Summerhill Country Park. Picture by FRANK REID

It was part of their work to engage with the community, and also joint spring campaign to help prevent deliberate fires which have been on the rise since the light nights started.

Meanwhile in Summerhill’s wood, young people enjoyed some camping fun by cooking on supervised fires and building dens.

It was part of Hartlepool Holiday Fun, a project run by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with different organisations across the town and funded by the Department for Education.

Firefighter Neil Farwell with Lady Watt (5) as she tries a fire hose at the Summerhill event. Picture by FRANK REID

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Claire McDonald, Hartlepool Borough Council's Country Outreach Officer and Elynn Henderson learn about campfire safety in Summerhill wood. Picture by FRANK REID