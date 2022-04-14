Egg-cellent response to Hartlepool funeral directors' annual Easter appeal
Two Hartlepool charities have been given dozens of Easter eggs thanks to a generous response to an annual appeal.
Mason’s Funeral Directors, in Park Road, which is part of the Dignity group, received 59 donations of the chocolate treats for its latest Easter Egg Appeal.
They have been given to charities Harbour, which works with families and individuals affected by abuse, and Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, which supports children and young people living with disabilities.
The eggs were donated by generous local businesses, community groups and residents for the appeal which first launched 20 years ago.
Mason’s Funeral Service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “We want to say a massive thank you to the people of Hartlepool who made very generous Easter Egg donations.
“We hoped that the local community would support us and help to make Easter a special time for the families supported by Harbour and the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, and the community didn’t disappoint.
"A huge thank you once again.”