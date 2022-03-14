Community event to highlight work of Hartlepool's young carers for national day of action

There will be lots going on and a light buffet at Hartlepool Community Hub Central, in York Road, on Wednesday, March 16, between 4pm-5.30pm.

It is part of national Young Carers Action Day.

Hartlepool Carers CEO Christine Fewster said: “We will be sharing information about services for young carers, what is working well for young carers in Hartlepool and most importantly hearing from young carers themselves and their dreams and aspirations.“We want to ensure the voice of young carers is at the heart of planning to ensure services are developed to meet their needs.”

Hartlepool Carers' Christine Fewster.

Young Carers Action Day has been organised annually by The Carers Trust and carers organisations for the last seven years to raise awareness of young carers and the contribution they make to their families and local communities.

To book your place at the free community event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/young-carers-action-day-tickets-267110934997.

