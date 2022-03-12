Hartlepool charities hail massive difference caravan is making to town's young carers

Hartlepool Carers and the PFC Trust, co-founded by EuroMillions lottery winner Frances Connolly, marked Young Carers Action Day on March 16 by looking back on last year’s successful fundraising push that raised £50,000.

Their joint efforts to buy the caravan were part of the PFC Trust's UChangeLives 25 campaign.

Situated at Parkdean Resort’s Cresswell Towers in Northumberland, it is now providing an invaluable escape for young people and their families from their caring roles at a reduced cost.

Young carers with Hartlepool Carers CEO Christine Fewster (third from right) at Parkdean Resort’s Cresswell Towers in Northumberland. Picture courtesy of Parkdean Resorts.

More than 30 families enjoyed a stay in it last year and it is already largely booked up for this year.

Hartlepool Carers’ chief executive officer Christine Fewster said: “Since getting the keys last year, the impact the caravan has made to families’ lives has been superb.

“More than 35 families enjoyed a break away between June and December 2021. Families really enjoy the location, as it is not too far away from Hartlepool, but far enough to make it feel like a true break.

“We already have 75 per cent booked for the 2022 season and have 12 Young Carer breaks planned independently from their families.

Frances and Patrick Connolly scooped almost £115 million in the EuroMillions jackpot in 2019. They have given over half the fortune away to friends and family and founded the PFC Trust to help others in Hartlepool. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"All the families have given us positive feedback and many have booked up again for a return!”

Frances and her husband Patrick, who lived in Hartlepool for 25 years, formed the PFC Trust to help individuals and groups in the town after winning nearly £115 million in 2019.

Last year to coincide with Young Carers Action Day, the PFC Trust spearheaded a fundraising drive to raise the money for the caravan with activities centred around the number 25.

That is the average number of hours every week that a young carer does unpaid to look after someone.

Frances said: "Carers are close to my heart as I myself need some help.

"They do a wonderful job that often gets overlooked as it is unpaid so they need and deserve ongoing support for all of us. We must all do what little we can."

Christine added: “We remain immensely grateful to everyone involved who raised funds to make our charity’s dream happen.”

The respite caravan is fully-equipped and has three bedrooms plus additional sleeping space in the living room.

