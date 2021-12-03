Get those Christmas jumpers out for charity - a big day is on the way in Hartlepool!
Make Hartlepool better with a sweater – that’s the plea from a town group which is urging people to get their Christmas jumpers out for charity
The Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group (HSNSG) Christmas Jumper Day will be held on Friday, December 17, and the group is urging businesses, schools and groups to sign up.
Officials want people to dig out their festive knitwear and wear it on Jumper Day while making a donation of £2 per adult or £1 per child to HSNSG.
Jamie Allison, a trustee with the support group, said: "Last year we raised in excess of £3000 with every penny going to our local Hartlepool charity.
"This is now our 8th year of the annual event and we are hoping that funds this year can go towards building renovations at our resource centre on Park Road.”
Groups which have already agreed to take part this year include English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College, West View Primary School, Clavering Primary School, town firm Waltons Clark Whitehill and HSNSG’s own different sections.
HSNSG’s aims include advancing the education and inclusion of young people with profound physical and/or learning disabilities, and doing the same for their families and carers.
It also raises public awareness of the needs of young people with disabilities.
It provides facilities for recreation and helps its members towards achieving their full potential.
To find out more about Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, contact (01429) 863766, email [email protected], or visit www.hsnsg. org.uk.
The group also has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hsnsghartlepool