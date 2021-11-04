Jack took the look of his namesake from The Night Before Christmas.

Halloween 2021: Take another look back at Halloween weekend across Hartlepool with our Spooky Snaps

We weekend may have come and gone, but there are still plenty of photos from the celebrations across the town.

By Jason Button
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:22 pm

Echo readers are still sending in their Spooky Snaps from Halloween weekend.

With costumes ranging from princesses to pumpkins, there have been some amazing submissions.

Don’t lose hope if your photo hasn’t been included yet – there are plenty more Spooky Snaps we’ll be sharing with you throughout the week.

1. Perfect princess

Little Darcylee really made an effort for her first Halloween.

Photo: Amy Close

2. Bloody bride

Emily Harker did a brilliant job of looking like a dead bride - just look at the face paint!

Photo: Sarah Greathead

3. Dangerous Duo

Jayden and Evie-Mai went as a monster and a cat this weekend.

Photo: Kirsty Thompson

4. Scary!

Scarlett, aged eight, looks like she's ready to feast!

Photo: Gina Stafford

