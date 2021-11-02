Hartlepool welcomed some scary ghouls to the town over the weekend!

Halloween 2021: We continue to look back at the weekend with a new series of Spooky Snaps

Halloween weekend has come and gone, but your photos are still streaming in from across Hartlepool.

By Jason Button
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:07 pm

Readers have been submitting their images of Halloween celebrations throughout the weekend.

We’ve been spoilt for choice on what to include, but don’t worry if your photo hasn’t been included yet - there are plenty more Spooky Snaps to come.

So if you aren’t willing to say goodbye to Halloween yet, here are some great photos of how our readers have been celebrating.

You can also check out some previous Spooky Snaps here.

You can share your photos from the weekend to us through Facebook, and don’t forget to include the names of the people or pets involved!

1. Fang-tastic!

Seven year old Alfie made sure his new teeth were ready for the weekend.

Photo: Rachael Bird

2. Lurking in the shadows

Vinnie looks ready to cause some mischief!

Photo: Danielle Allen

3. Dracula Junior

One year old Graison-Joseph looks ready for some fun!

Photo: Katey Foreman

4. A new Elsa

Autum is loving her namesake as an undead Frozen character.

Photo: Kim Malham

