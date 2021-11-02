Halloween 2021: We continue to look back at the weekend with a new series of Spooky Snaps

Readers have been submitting their images of Halloween celebrations throughout the weekend.
We’ve been spoilt for choice on what to include, but don’t worry if your photo hasn’t been included yet - there are plenty more Spooky Snaps to come.
So if you aren’t willing to say goodbye to Halloween yet, here are some great photos of how our readers have been celebrating.
You can also check out some previous Spooky Snaps here.
You can share your photos from the weekend to us through Facebook, and don’t forget to include the names of the people or pets involved!
Page 1 of 3