Parents in Hartlepool are being asked to tell council bosses about their childcare needs in a new survey.

Hartlepool Borough Council has launched the online questionnaire to help the local authority plan the future provision of childcare in the town.

The council states: “Hartlepool Borough Council is committed to ensuring there is sufficient, quality and affordable childcare places for families in this area and is equally committed to making sure that your views are included as a part of the process.

"Your response will be treated confidentially and will only be used to inform the Council’s assessment of current arrangements and future demand for childcare in Hartlepool.”

It asks parents questions including where they want their childcare to be, what kind they need and what time of day they need it.

The survey runs until Friday, February 28, and those who complete it could win £50.

It can be completed on the council’s Your Say Our Future website by searching for yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/childcare_survey_for_parents.