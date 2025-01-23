Plans approved to transform former caretaker's bungalow at Hartlepool's Stranton Primary School into nursery
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council last year to bring the former caretaker’s building at Stranton Primary School, which has been vacant since September 2021, back into use.
The bungalow become a new nursery for Little Rays of Sunshine Daycare, which has an existing site in Oxford Road providing early years provision.
The new site enable it “to provide specialised care for pre-school children with special educational needs”.
A report from council planning officers confirmed the proposals have been approved, adding it is understood the site would cater “for up to 15 children”.
The development will provide a “discernible benefit to the nursery pupils who will have a dedicated special educational needs provision in a secure setting”, according to the planning application.
The site is to operate between 7.30am-5.30pm from Mondays-Fridays and have three full-time and three part-time employees.
