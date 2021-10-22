Hartlepool playgroup introduces children to sign language with fun sessions
A play group is offering children and parents something different by introducing them to sign language.
The Place in the Park Play Group, held weekly in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, uses nursery rhymes and crafts to teach youngsters under five some simple signs.
It is led by cafe worker Leanne Eagle, who was a care worker for 16 years.
She said: “It is just something a bit different to incorporate into the sessions each week and show that we are inclusive as well.
"It is simplified using nursery rhymes that the kids know like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Old MacDonald and also arts and crafts tailored to what we are doing as well.”
Resources are also provided to parents so they can join in too.
Leanne said if the sessions prove popular she will run them again in the New Year.
The playgroup is held on Thursdays at 9.30am-11am and 1pm-2.30pm.
It costs £3.50 per session or £20 for six weeks.