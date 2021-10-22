Hartlepool playgroup introduces children to sign language with fun sessions

Leanne Eagle teaching sign language to Aliya Grace Brown aged two at the Place In The Park in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The Place in the Park Play Group, held weekly in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, uses nursery rhymes and crafts to teach youngsters under five some simple signs.

It is led by cafe worker Leanne Eagle, who was a care worker for 16 years.

She said: “It is just something a bit different to incorporate into the sessions each week and show that we are inclusive as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is simplified using nursery rhymes that the kids know like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Old MacDonald and also arts and crafts tailored to what we are doing as well.”

Resources are also provided to parents so they can join in too.

Leanne said if the sessions prove popular she will run them again in the New Year.

The playgroup is held on Thursdays at 9.30am-11am and 1pm-2.30pm.

It costs £3.50 per session or £20 for six weeks.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.