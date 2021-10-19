Here's how you can help a Hartlepool group to become a champion award winner

Hartlepool Carers is one of only three finalists in the Cash For Kids Community Challenge.

But now comes the next stage where each of the finalists gets five weeks to raise as much money as they can.

Organisers from the group, which represents around 12,000 carers across town, are calling on people to support their bid and do what they can to help.

Sarah Rowntree from Hartlepool Carers.

The group’s community development lead officer, Sarah Rowntree, has now said: “We know our followers and the people of Hartlepool overall are a kind-hearted bunch and we once again are asking for your help,

"We have been chosen as one of the finalists for Cash for Kids Community Challenge 2021.

“Cash for Kids have, run a similar project before for sports teams but this is their first ever community challenge and so we are honoured to have made the finals. We are one of only three finalists (and the only finalists in Hartlepool) so we need the whole town to get behind us.

“The aim of the game is simple, to raise as much money as possible in five weeks! We will receive back every penny raised and Cash for Kids match what we raise up to £1500. Plus, there’s an additional £1500 up for grabs to the group which raises the most.”

Sarah Rowntree from Hartlepool Carers which is a finalist in the Cash For Kids Community Challenge.

Hartlepool Carers group thinks at least 10,000 adults and 2,000 children – some who are as young as five – in the town could be caring for relatives.

Some officials believe the figures could be even higher.

They are appealing to people to give their support in the challenge which runs until Monday, November 15.

Sarah added: “We will be organising various fundraising initiatives of our own, but if anybody would like to donate to the cause or plan their own fundraising activity, every penny counts.

“So, whether you fancy organising a bake sale, a sponsored walk/run/swim, sponsored silence or doing something crazy like shaving your head, we really would appreciate your support.”

Donations can be made directly online via www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk//campaign/tfm-community-challenge-2021/fundraisers/hartlepool-carers/

