Parents are invited to sell unwanted baby items and pick up a bargain at a new Hartlepool baby market.

Thousands of items, from preloved clothing, books, and toys, to baby and maternity equipment, will be available at the market.

It takes place on Sunday, January 26, at Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool.

The market is the brainchild of Becky Elsdon, a mum-of-three, who runs Nurture Nest baby and toddler classes.

She said: “As a parent I have been to similar types of market out of town. The one I usually go to is about 40 minutes away.

"Each time I went I thought ‘why isn’t there one in Hartlepool?’

"It’s somewhere people can go and shop indoors and pick up bits and pieces they need for a fraction of the cost of buying new.

“Babies and children outgrow things so quickly so often the items are like new.”

Becky held her first market in November when sellers’ tables were jam packed.

She is expecting a similar showing again and is hoping to hold the market on the last weekend of each month.

There are a limited number of stalls for businesses available, otherwise it is primarily for individuals.

All items must be in new or nearly new condition, but no car seats are allowed.

Sellers can arrive from 12pm and the market is open to buyers from 1pm-3pm.

Tables are £10 for a regular one and £15 for large. Visit https://activities.bookpebble.co.uk

Admission to the public is £1 while under 16s get in free.