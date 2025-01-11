Popular Hartlepool snowdrop woodland walk returns in 2025
Greatham Hall grounds, in Greatham, are being opened to the public for one day only by the Trustees of the Hospital of God on Sunday, February 9, from 1pm until 4.30pm.
Attendees are encouraged to “follow the yellow straw trail through the private wood” while at the same time helping to raise money for Greatham in Bloom so that it can improve the appearance of the village.
People attending the event are advised that the walk consists of temporary, uneven paths, so sensible footwear and clothing is advised.
Entry is £3 for adults and £1.50 for accompanied children and can be bought on the day from Greatham Community Centre, in Front Street.
Hot drinks will also be available on the day from Greatham Church.
The path is unfortunately not suitable for wheelchair users.
For more information email [email protected] or see https://www.facebook.com/GreathamInBloom.
