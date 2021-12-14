Packed programme of activities during school holidays in Hartlepool to keep kids entertained

The fun includes an ice rink, festive crafts, Christmas parties, swimming, forest school, sports, music, and more.

It is part of Hartlepool Holiday Fun run by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with different organisations across the town and funded by the Department for Education.

Other activities for children and young people aged four to 16 include cooking, a roller disco, creative technology sessions using 3D printers and laser cutting, yoga and Pokemon-themed maths sessions.

Children's craft activities form part of the programme over the school holidays.

Children’s services committee chair, Councillor Jim Lindridge, said: “The Hartlepool Holiday Fun programme has been an outstanding success this year, bringing happiness to children and young people the length and breadth of Hartlepool.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops to end the year with an action-packed programme of activities to make it a fantastic Christmas to remember, so don’t delay – book your places now!”

For more details and to book places visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/hartlepool-holiday-fun

