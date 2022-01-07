Popular Hartlepool support group is planning expansion as it enters its 33rd year - and you can help

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group (HSNG) already has around 100 families on its membership books and it caters for everything from multi-sensory experiences to arts and crafts.

It also has its own stage and drama group as well as a youth club.

But HSNSG is not resting on its laurels. It is expanding and all of its clubs are back open after life under the pandemic.

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group which has big plans for 2022.

Jamie Allison, a trustee with the support group, said: “As with all charities HSNSG has been through a very difficult and strange couple of years. Our clubs are all now back open and we are working hard to ensure the safety of our members.

“Throughout 2022 we plan to further improve our premises to allow our groups to flourish in a safe and structured environment. As with all charities in this current climate we are always on the lookout for funding opportunities and ways to raise awareness.

“We thank all of our volunteers and staff for their commitment throughout 2021 and look forward our 33rd year of support families in and around Hartlepool.”

The expansion plans include an extension at the front of the group’s resource centre which is in Park Road.

Group members having a great time at an outdoor activity.

Jamie added: “We have planning permission in place to allow us to extend the front of the build outover. This will allow us to replace our current single accessible toilet with two purpose built fully accessible toilets. It will also allow us to have an electric activated accessible front door, accessible kitchen area and additional storage areas. These additional storage areas will in turn expand our main hall area.

“This expansion will also include a welcome reception area.”

But there are plenty of great activities already in place for members to enjoy.

The group has a multi-sensory room which encourages rhythmic movement and dancing.

One of the group's circus and magic skill sessions in full flow.

The HSNSG’s Fun Club is for three to 12 year olds who can enjoy everything from arts and crafts to parties, as well as circus tricks and magic.

It meets on Mondays from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

HSNSG also has its own performing arts section and its stage group Constellation is a group of members, aged 13 and over who enjoy performing.

They meet at the Resource Centre on a Thursday from 6pm to 8pm in term time.

Fun with arts and crafts at the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group.

Meanwhile, the resource centre’s Friends is for younger members aged three to 13 who also enjoy performing and they meet at the Resource Centre on Tuesdays from 5.30-7.30pm.

The group also has a youth club for members aged 12 and upwards, and it is a place for members to relax with their friends after school.

They get to watch DVDs, play pool or Wii, or simply c’hill and chat with friends’.

The club runs every Wednesday from 6-8pm in term-time only

HSNSG are always on the lookout for volunteers/staff, college placements and new members. If you are looking for a new challenge and want to be involved or wish to become a member please get in touch.

To find out more about Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, contact (01429) 863766, email [email protected], or visit www.hsnsg. org.uk.

The group also has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hsnsghartlepool

