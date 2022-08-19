Breakfast in Hartlepool - Eight places to go in Hartlepool for a cooked breakfast
They say it’s the most important meal of the day, after all – but where in Hartlepool do you always visit if you fancy treating yourself to a cooked breakfast?
If you’re in the mood for a big breakfast this weekend (but just don’t fancy the cooking bit) why not take the recommendation of hungry customers across the community.
We put the Hartlepool Mail readers to the test and asked them to nominate their favourite breakfast and brunch spots in town.
Whether you fancy a full English, something a little lighter or a proper coffee to kick-start your day, why not choose somewhere new from their list.
Here are some of the Mail readers’ breakfast recommendations, as shared on our Facebook page. Click here to see more and add your own to the post.
The Copper Kettle, Park Road
Often a sell-out at breakfast time, be sure to pop along early to kick-start your day.
Maureen Davies said: “Copper Kettle without a doubt.”
Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew
With a great choice and a children’s brekkie too, there’ll be something to tickle your tastebuds at the tea room.
Nominated by Lisa Leask and Scott Newton.
Headland Cafe, Northgate
Lots of shout-outs for the Headland Cafe on our Facebook page.
Emma Dee said: “Headland Cafe is lovely.”
King Oswy Cafe, King Oswy Drive
Set yourself up right for the day with a breakfast treat at the King Oswy.
Megan Robinson said: “Unreal!”
Lock Gates, Navigation Point
Don’t wake up early? No problem. Breakfast is served all day at the Lock Gates from Monday to Saturday.
Matty Hunt said: “Lock Gates on the Marina. 100% best in Hartlepool.”
Lyla Belle’s Cafe, Tees Bay Retail Park
What a choice! From the classics to pancakes and a range of lighter bites, there’s plenty to make your tummy rumble.
Recommended by Shorifa Khan, Kaye Murray and Charlie Tumilty.
Mrs C’s Patisserie, Church Street
Ever heard of a breakfast munchie box? You have now!
Danny Lawson said: “For taste it's got to be Mrs C’s Patisserie.”
Railway Cafe, Station Approach
There were dozens of nominations for the cafe at Hartlepool Train Station – a firm favourite with the readers!