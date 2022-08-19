Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re in the mood for a big breakfast this weekend (but just don’t fancy the cooking bit) why not take the recommendation of hungry customers across the community.

We put the Hartlepool Mail readers to the test and asked them to nominate their favourite breakfast and brunch spots in town.

Readers have been nominating their favourite places to go for a cooked breakfast. Perfect if you're looking for some inspiration!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you fancy a full English, something a little lighter or a proper coffee to kick-start your day, why not choose somewhere new from their list.

The Copper Kettle, Park Road

Often a sell-out at breakfast time, be sure to pop along early to kick-start your day.

How about a hot drink to go with your breakfast?

Maureen Davies said: “Copper Kettle without a doubt.”

Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew

With a great choice and a children’s brekkie too, there’ll be something to tickle your tastebuds at the tea room.

Nominated by Lisa Leask and Scott Newton.

Headland Cafe, Northgate

Lots of shout-outs for the Headland Cafe on our Facebook page.

Emma Dee said: “Headland Cafe is lovely.”

King Oswy Cafe, King Oswy Drive

Set yourself up right for the day with a breakfast treat at the King Oswy.

Megan Robinson said: “Unreal!”

Lock Gates, Navigation Point

Don’t wake up early? No problem. Breakfast is served all day at the Lock Gates from Monday to Saturday.

Matty Hunt said: “Lock Gates on the Marina. 100% best in Hartlepool.”

Lyla Belle’s Cafe, Tees Bay Retail Park

What a choice! From the classics to pancakes and a range of lighter bites, there’s plenty to make your tummy rumble.

Recommended by Shorifa Khan, Kaye Murray and Charlie Tumilty.

Mrs C’s Patisserie, Church Street

Ever heard of a breakfast munchie box? You have now!

Danny Lawson said: “For taste it's got to be Mrs C’s Patisserie.”

Railway Cafe, Station Approach