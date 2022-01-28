Chinese New Year is just around the corner on Tuesday, Feburary 1 – so there’s no better time to enjoy your favourite dish from the takeaway.

But where do you go and what are you ordering?

We turned to the Hartlepool Mail readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across town.

You can’t beat a recommendation from a satisifed customer!

Here are some of the readers’ choices from social media. Click here to add your own to the post.

Canton Chef, Murray Street: Recommended by Amanda Jane Dolman, Danielle Egan, Lucy Fitzpatrick, Susan Harrison, Shivaun Southern and Sandy West

Crystal, Miers Avenue: Recommended by Daniel Brown, Kayleigh Daggett, Margi Mccluskey Shelby Rowbotham, Allison Stokell and Jane Ward

Food Palace, Wiltshire Way, Throston: Recommended by Elsa Goddard, Alison Mckie, Lorraine Readman and Lisa Walker

Full House, Catcode Road: Recommended by Sarah Leighton

Golden Choi’s, Burbank Street: Recommended by Geoff Odriscoll

What's your go-to order from the Chinese?

Golden Dragon, Oxford Road: Recommended by Suzanne Gray, Mary May, Caitlin Ringwood and Angie Robertson

Lee Garden, Northgate: Recommended by Marie Alderson, Steve Ferguson,Claire Harrison, Kim Jackson,Natalie 'Ferrier' Proffitt and Gem Usher

New Chow Kee, Stockton Road: Recommended by Joanne Abbey, Stu Keighley, Mary May, Tracey McBean and Caitlin Ringwood

Royal Garden, Bright Street: Recommended by Vicki Batty, Sarah Leighton and Sacha Wilkins

Shanghai Palace, Chatham Road: Recommended by Deanne Brackstone, Olivia Gough Richens, Yvonne Gough, Nicky Keeton and Ian Saunders

Tasty Palace, Murray Street: Recommended by Katie Hutton, Jessica Robyn McEvoy, Emma Louise Porritt and Sacha Wilkins

