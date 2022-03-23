Hartlepool coffee shop appealing to recruit new volunteers in mission to tackle loneliness and isolation

LilyAnne’s Coffee Shop in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, has launched a new menu of weekly events and social groups to help anyone feeling isolated or in need of support.

To help cater for the growing number of clients, LilyAnne’s managers are appealing for new volunteers, aged over 18, to dedicate some time once a week to help lead the groups.

In return, they will receive skills for life.

Left to right: LilyAnne's coffee bar staff Trevor Sherwood, Gemma Robinson and Angela Arnold prepare to welcome guests to their drop-in support events.

Coffee shop co-owner Trevor Sherwood said: “We are looking for people who are good listeners, compassionate, friendly and approachable and non judgemental.”

They will help lead a series of new LA Socials groups providing the opportunity to meet new people and take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1pm-3pm.

LilyAnne’s, which is a community interest company, runs events every Monday to Friday in the coffee shop’s new extension from advice to adult arts and crafts.

It has also recently launched a new volunteer led creative writing group on Fridays at 6pm-9pm.

To date, they have helped support more than 200 people, including a number of people who were at crisis point and felt they had nowhere to turn.

Staff work alongside partner agencies to help people facing homelessness, with mental health support, and advice on difficulties with money, housing, and relationships.

To find out more about the activities or to apply to be a volunteer visit LilyAnne’s website at https://www.lilyannes.co.uk/ or speak to Angela or Trevor on (01429) 728041.

