Hartlepool pub fundraisers provide welcome boost to town's lifeboat heroes

Hartlepool RNLI was presented with £339 from the Pot House pub on the Headland, Hartlepool raised by a number of customers and supporters.

The 'Weight Watch' raft race team who won this year’s Hartlepool Carnival raft race donated their £100 prize to the organisation.

Meanwhile, a collection in the pub raised £59 and a donation in memory of the late Vera Crowther brought in another £180.

Hartlepool RNLI Chairman Malcolm Cook pictured with Pot House staff Jess Naylor (left) and Eve Gooding. Picture Tom Collins.

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: “I would like to say thank you on behalf of all the volunteer crew members and station officials.

“The donations over the years especially from the Pot House have been amazing and we are very grateful for their support.”

Eve Gooding of the Pot House pub said: “The RNLI provide a fantastic service to the town and we are always proud to support them.”

