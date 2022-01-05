Hartlepool restaurant aims to build on success with Stack converted container development

The Open Jar at Seaton Reach, in Coronation Drive, is seeking planning permission for the “stack” container in its garden to boost its outdoor catering.

Measuring 20 feet by 8 feet it would serve food and drink from a hatch to customers and also have a 15-seater rooftop terrace overlooking the sea.

The converted containers have proved popular in other parts of the North East where a number of them have been placed together in leisure developments including at Seaburn and Newcastle city centre.

An artist's impression of The Open Jar's Stack development.

Just one is proposed by bosses of The Open Jar which relocated to Seaton Carew from Hartlepool Marina around a year ago.

Leaseholder Joe Franks said: “We just want to bring something a little bit different to our site and believe it will pull people to Seaton in general.

"There is so much potential down there. We relocated about a year ago from the marina and the site is absolutely flying.”

He added they also want to be prepared in case of a return to outdoor service only under Covid regulations.

Joe Franks, proprietor of The Open Jar at Seaton Reach. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Franks said they hope to have the development up and running in time for the summer if their application to Hartlepool Borough Council is successful.

It is planned to operate during the spring and summer months at least and appeal to dog and recreational walkers and runners using the promenade.

A planning statement on behalf of applicants JF Pub Group stated: “The proposed scheme will have a catering unit serving snacks and drinks in the same way as a kiosk and will offer a panoramic view of the coastline from the roof terrace.

"The plans, if approved will allow us to expand our business service provision to accommodate outdoor sales, thereby improving the offer to the wider Seaton Carew area.”

It is proposed to position the container parallel with the straight side of the building to reduce the visual impact and take advantage of the sea views.

The planning statement says views from housing to the south will not be affected and expect “very little” additional traffic.

People can view the plans and comment on the application on the council’s website under the reference H/2021/0139.

