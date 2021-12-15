Hartlepool pub couple get permission to open new bar next door

The former Schooner building at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

The site was previously part of the former Schooner Public House building before plans were approved in 2017 to divide the site into multiple separate units.

Applicant Mike O’Beirne, from Seaton Carew, told the committee on Wednesday, December 15, that and his wife have run businesses in the area for almost 10 years, including the Drunken Duck micropub next door.

The former Schooner pub pictured in 2015.

He said: “We’re from Seaton, we’re only going to actually look to do anything that enhances that area, we’re not going to in any way jeopardise any sort of social interaction.

“We’ve never had any problems, any issues we have we’ll try and deal with them straight away and as sympathetically as we can to make sure things are sorted out properly

“The idea is to just basically bring an empty unit into use that enhances the area.”

He added he was aware there had been three objections to the proposals, and steps will be taken to ensure concerns raised do not arise.

The Drunken Duck is next door to the new micro bar.

This will include measures being put in place to ensure there is no noise nuisance coming from the site.

The unit subject to the plans was previously allocated for retail use but has remained vacant since the former Schooner site was converted into the shopping parade, which is also home to a One Shop retail store.

Planning documents state the new establishment would create three new full-time jobs and six new part-time roles, while the site would be able to open from 11am to 11.30pm seven days a week.

The approval was in line with the recommendation of council planning officers, who ruled the proposals would have an “economic benefit” and bring an empty site back into use.