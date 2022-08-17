Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application included the construction of a new kiosk building, which would provide a small shop and toilet, while documents stated “up to 14 jobs within the local area” would be created.

A report from council senior planning officer Stephanie Bell confirmed the development has been approved, paving the way for work to commence.

Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

However it was not granted permission to open 24/7 and it shall only be able to open between 7am and 11.30pm each day.

Ms Bell’s report said: “The planning policy team are of the view that a 24 hour operation in this location is unnecessary and wholly unacceptable when weighed against the need to protect the amenity of residents.”

However she stated overall the plans were considered “acceptable” and the proposed development would “bring the site into more productive economic use”.

The land is currently home to Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre, but all existing buildings will be demolished to make way for the petrol station.

A design and access statement, submitted by ADS Design in support of the proposals, says the site is “ideally suited” and the plans “will represent a positive contribution to the local area.”