Jobs boost after plans for new Hartlepool petrol station are approved
Plans have been approved to demolish a car valet centre in Hartlepool and build a new petrol station in its place.
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year from SRJ Convenience for a 24-hour “modern roadside services” development on land off Stockton Road.
The application included the construction of a new kiosk building, which would provide a small shop and toilet, while documents stated “up to 14 jobs within the local area” would be created.
A report from council senior planning officer Stephanie Bell confirmed the development has been approved, paving the way for work to commence.
However it was not granted permission to open 24/7 and it shall only be able to open between 7am and 11.30pm each day.
Ms Bell’s report said: “The planning policy team are of the view that a 24 hour operation in this location is unnecessary and wholly unacceptable when weighed against the need to protect the amenity of residents.”
However she stated overall the plans were considered “acceptable” and the proposed development would “bring the site into more productive economic use”.
The land is currently home to Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre, but all existing buildings will be demolished to make way for the petrol station.
A design and access statement, submitted by ADS Design in support of the proposals, says the site is “ideally suited” and the plans “will represent a positive contribution to the local area.”
Three objections were initially lodged to the proposals from neighbouring properties, however two were later withdrawn following reassurances from the applicant, while two comments of support were submitted.