Takeaways in Hartlepool: 15 places to try for your next order

The weekend is here – and after a busy week at work, you don’t always fancy slaving over a hot stove.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 4:55 am

So if you’re planning to get your feet up with a couple of beers or a glass or two of wine over the coming days, why not turn to one of the town’s takeaways to sort out your meal.

Hartlepool is fortunate enough to be blessed with a great number of eateries, so when it comes to ordering in you truly are spoilt for choice.

So why not take a recommendation for somewhere new from the Hartlepool Mail readers, who have been shouting out their favourite takeaways – or restaurants with a takeaway service – on our Facebook page.

Whether you’re clamming for a curry or peckish for a pizza, here are some of their top choices – as selected by the Mail readers.

Where to go for a Chinese takeaway in Hartlepool

Where will you be ordering your takeaway from this weekend?

Crystal Chinese Takeaway, Miers Avenue. Recommended by Debbie Foster.

Full House, Catcote Road. Recommended by Chris Hunter.

Golden Choi’s, Burbank Street. Recommended by Craig Elliott.

New Chow Kee, Stockton Road. Recommended by Shel Winspear.

Silver Star, York Road. Recommended by Roz Wilkinson.

Where to go for an Indian takeaway in Hartlepool

Dilshad Tandoori Restaurant, Church Street. Recommended by Bev Coulson and Shel Winspear.

Mamta Indian Takeaway, York Road. Recommended by Sam Gibson and Joanne Allen.

Shearas Fast Food & Tandoori, Church Street. Recommended by Amanda Coleman.

More Hartlepool takeaway recommendations

Bambino’s Pizzeria, Owton Manor Lane. Recommended by Gary Peterson.

Chunks Fish and Chips, Tower Street. Recommended by Phil Hume-Hopper.

Ding, Church Street. Recommended by James Campbell.

Fens Fish Grill, Catcote Road. Recommended by Gary Powell.

Habibi Arabic Street Food, York Road. Recommended by Darren Robson.

Papa Maf’s Hartlepool, Sydenham Road. Recommended by Tasha Hudson.

Saxon Fish & Chips, Easington Road. Recommended by Jo Hill.

