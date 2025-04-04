Streets in Hartlepool where some of the most expensive property sales have taken place so far in 2025.Streets in Hartlepool where some of the most expensive property sales have taken place so far in 2025.
10 of the most expensive Hartlepool streets in which to buy a property in 2025

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:11 BST
Ten of the most expensive streets in which to currently buy a property in Hartlepool have been revealed.

The list is collated from HM Land Registry data and covers sales across town for the first quarter of the year between January 1-March 31.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the photographs of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below details the 10 most expensive sales from the cheapest property upwards.

A property in Tremaine Close sold for £386,000 on January 31.

1. Tremaine Close

A property in Tremaine Close sold for £386,000 on January 31. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in Woodlands Grove sold for £387,500 on February 7.

2. Woodlands Grove

A property in Woodlands Grove sold for £387,500 on February 7. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in Valley Drive sold for £420,000 on January 31.

3. Valley Drive

A property in Valley Drive sold for £420,000 on January 31. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in Hylton Road sold for £450,000 on January 24.

4. Hylton Road

A property in Hylton Road sold for £450,000 on January 24. Photo: Frank Reid

