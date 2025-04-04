10 of the most expensive Hartlepool streets in which to buy a property in 2025

The list is collated from HM Land Registry data and covers sales across town for the first quarter of the year between January 1-March 31.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the photographs of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below details the 10 most expensive sales from the cheapest property upwards.

Our list of the cheapest Hartlepool streets in which to buy a property is available here.

1 . Tremaine Close A property in Tremaine Close sold for £386,000 on January 31. Photo: Frank Reid

2 . Woodlands Grove A property in Woodlands Grove sold for £387,500 on February 7. Photo: Frank Reid

3 . Valley Drive A property in Valley Drive sold for £420,000 on January 31. Photo: Frank Reid

4 . Hylton Road A property in Hylton Road sold for £450,000 on January 24. Photo: Frank Reid