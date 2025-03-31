The list is collated from HM Land Registry data and covers the sales between January 1-March 31.
Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the photographs of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The table below details the nine addresses from the highest-priced property downwards.
For our guide to the most expensive streets in which to buy a Hartlepool home during 2024, click here.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.