The list is collated from HM Land Registry data and covers the sales between January 1-March 31.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the photographs of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below details the nine addresses from the highest-priced property downwards.

For our guide to the most expensive streets in which to buy a Hartlepool home during 2024, click here.

1 . Penrhyn Street A property in Penrhyn Street sold for £48,500 on February 4. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Burke Place A property in Burke Place was sold for £48,000 on January 17. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Borrowdale Street A property in Borrowdale Street was sold for £41,000 on January 7. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Jobson Street A property in Jobson Street sold for £40,000 on January 28. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales