The cheapest streets in which to buy a property in Hartlepool in the first quarter of 2025

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 16:34 BST
Nine of the cheapest streets in which to a buy a property in Hartlepool in the first quarter of 2025 have been revealed.

The list is collated from HM Land Registry data and covers the sales between January 1-March 31.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the photographs of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below details the nine addresses from the highest-priced property downwards.

A property in Penrhyn Street sold for £48,500 on February 4.

1. Penrhyn Street

A property in Penrhyn Street sold for £48,500 on February 4. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in Burke Place was sold for £48,000 on January 17.

2. Burke Place

A property in Burke Place was sold for £48,000 on January 17. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in Borrowdale Street was sold for £41,000 on January 7.

3. Borrowdale Street

A property in Borrowdale Street was sold for £41,000 on January 7. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in Jobson Street sold for £40,000 on January 28.

4. Jobson Street

A property in Jobson Street sold for £40,000 on January 28. Photo: Frank Reid

