First look at stylish show home at new Hartlepool housing development

Now open to the public, the five-bedroom Bayford show home home is just one of eleven house types available at Hartside View.

The property’s interior has taken influence from the local area – with dark paints and metal work in some of the furniture serving as “a nod to the industrial heritage of Hartlepool”.

Donna Brown, associate sales director at Miller Homes Teesside, said: “The Bayford home has been designed in response to the demand for large, open plan family accommodation that promotes sociable living, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors through the doors.

The show home is now open to the public./Photo: Miller Homes

“Hartside View is located on the edge of Hartlepool, close to shops and open countryside and we have had a huge amount of interest in the development since we announced our plans to create a new community in the area.”

The Hartside View development of three, four and five bed homes, is located off the A179 and is just a ten minute walk from Hart village.

The show home boasts a large entrance hallway and spacious lounge with a feature bay window.

The light and airy kitchen/dining across the rear of the property features french doors and there is also a separate laundry room.

The property boasts a large kitchen and a separate laundry room./Photo: Miller Homes

The principal bedroom upstairs is complete with a dressing room and en-suite, while a further en-suite can also be found in the second bedroom.

Sarah Clements, interior designer at Claude Hooper, said: “I drew a lot of the inspiration for this show home from the local area.

"The dark paints, metal work and washed wood tones in some of the furniture is a nod to the industrial heritage of Hartlepool.

The home is available for viewing by appointment only./Photo: Miller Homes

"I wanted to link all the local influences like wild swimming in the girl’s room which is a huge movement on this coastline and a local music school in the boys.

"The study was influenced by the maritime industry which is a huge factor in the town’s tourism trade.”

Prices currently start from £148,000.

For more information on Hartside view and to book an appointment, call 03301 733 470.

The interior design of the home has been inspired by the local area./Photo: Miller Homes

