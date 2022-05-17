First show homes on new 362-home Hartlepool estate set to open to prospective buyers

House-hunters will be able to view the three bedroom and four bedroom show houses at Hartwell Park when they are unveiled by developer Bellway to the public in June.

It includes 303 for private sale, ranging from two bed to four bedroom properties, 26 affordable housing, and 33 through a discounted market value scheme.

A computer-generated image of a street scene at Hartwell Park in Hartlepool.

The show homes’ launch will coincide with the next phase of homes available to buy.

Oliver Wray, sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “We are really looking forward to opening our two show homes at Hartwell Park in June, as well as making the next phase of homes available for purchase.

“This development has already attracted a high level of interest, with the first 24 homes we released onto the market in November last year selling out soon after going on sale.

"We have a long list of buyers who have registered their interest with us so we expect the next selection of properties will also be in very high demand.”

An aerial shot of Hartwell Park off the A179 in Hartlepool.

Building work began at Hartwell Park in September last year and the first residents are due to move in this summer.