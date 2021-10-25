New Hartlepool housing estate will provide town with double boost

Bellway Durham has broken ground at Hartwell Park, at Upper Warren, off Hartlepool’s A179, where it is building 370 homes as part of a 570-property estate.

Road improvements, open spaces and new wildlife areas all feature in the plans along with affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Work coincides with the start of Bellway’s 140-home development at Castlegate, in Skelton, east Cleveland, and company sales manager Oliver Wray said: “We plan to release homes for sale at both developments before the end of the year and they will welcome their first residents in 2022.

Bellway sales manager Oliver Wray and contracts manager Tony Ellwood mark the start of construction at Hartwell Park, in Hartlepool.

“Not only will these developments help to meet the need for new homes, they will also create jobs and bring more residents to the area to support the Tees Valley economy.”

Miller Homes will build the additional homes with the companies contributing £2.3 million towards local infrastructure.

