Hartlepool's former NALGO social club could become town's latest HMO
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to bring the former National and Local Government Officers' Association (NALGO) Club building at 28 Westbourne Road back into use.
The application notes the property has been vacant since January 2023.
The new proposals from Ascend Property are looking to bring the site back into use as a 12-bedroomed HMO which would “provide living accommodation for local residents/young professionals”.
Each of the bedrooms would have its own en-suite bathroom, while the property would have two shared kitchen areas, one featuring a living room, two communal studies, two laundry rooms and a further communal living area.
A planning statement submitted in support of the application outlines how “special attention” has been made to ensure each bedroom complies with the council’s HMO guidelines and provides spaces “aimed at young professionals”.
It said: “The applicant wishes to bring the property back to life through sensitive repairs and new extensions that fulfil the potential of the property that can then be repurposed and provide a new character to the area.
“Due to the high proportion of households in this ward being occupied by a single person, there should be demand for HMO properties in the area.”
The six car parking spaces already at the site would be retained in the development while 12 new cycle spaces would be provided.
A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in October.
To comment on the application, visit the council planning portal online and search reference number H/2024/0194.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.