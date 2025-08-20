Plans have been approved to build 70 new “high quality” homes at the site of a disused reservoir.

The wider site comprises of two disused reservoirs, with the 70 home development to be provided on and around the smaller reservoir to the south.

The application from Persimmon Homes outlined how the properties would “provide a valuable contribution to the local housing offer” and include a new play area and green public open space.

A CGI image of how the homes could look at Hart Reservoir.

Yet nine objections were submitted by residents over the proposals, raising concerns around increased traffic in Hart Lane and potential parking issues nearby, along with worries over the loss of green space.

Councillors voted to approve the proposals, in line with recommendations from local authority planning officers, at the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee.

Richard Holland, land and planning director at Persimmon Teesside, speaking after the meeting, said: “We’re pleased that Hartlepool Council has approved these plans for 70 high quality new homes.

“We look forward to starting construction on the site that with its extensive transport links and excellent local amenities, we’re sure will prove extremely popular with local homebuyers.”

Persimmon Homes has issued a photo of how the homes at Hart Reservoirs may look.

The approval is subject to the completion of a section 106 legal agreement securing funding from the developer to mitigate the impacts of the scheme.

This will include £107,012.75 towards primary education and £35,238.18 towards secondary education along with £17,500 for “indirect adverse impacts” on birds in the area.

In total the development will provide 46 four bed and 24 five bed homes, which will be accessed off Hart Lane and be available under Persimmon’s Charles Church brand.

All homes will come equipped with EV charging points and PV panels, offering improved energy efficiency and helping reduce energy bills for homeowners.

Pedestrian and cycle links will also be provided on the development.

A planning statement in support of the application previously estimated it would support the employment of 217 people and generate £843,710 in tax revenue, including £79,062 in council tax income per annum.

Meanwhile, Persimmon says it will spend more than £2million on ground improvements including filling in and levelling the disused reservoir.