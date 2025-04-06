Persimmon Homes application for 70 new homes in Hartlepool due to be decided
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the development of four and five bed properties on land at Hart Reservoir.
The wider site comprises of two disused reservoirs, with the 70 homes intended to be provided on and around the smaller reservoir to the south.
The application from Persimmon Homes outlines how they would “provide a valuable contribution to the local housing offer” and the development also includes a children’s play area and green public open space.
However, nine objections have been submitted by residents near to the proposals.
Concerns include increased traffic on Hart Lane and potential parking issues nearby, as well as worries over the loss of green space and that more housing is not required in the area.
The application is to go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (April 9) for a decision following a councillors site visit.
A report from council planning officers ahead of the meeting recommends the proposals are approved.
It says: “In view of the consideration of the economic, environmental and social benefits of the scheme as identified by the council’s planning policy team, it is, on balance, considered that the development is acceptable.”
The approval would be subject to the completion of a section 106 legal agreement securing funding from the developer to mitigate the impacts of the scheme.
This would include £107,012.75 toward primary education and £35,238.18 toward secondary education, along with £17,500 for indirect adverse impacts on birds in the area.
In total the development would provide 46 four-bed and 24 five-bed homes, which would be accessed off Hart Lane.
A planning statement in support of the application previously estimated it would support the employment of 217 people and generate £843,710 in tax revenue, including £79,062 in council tax income per annum.
It added: “The proposals contribute up to 70 new dwellings towards the council’s housing needs that are required to meet the needs of the present and future generations.
“The proposal will deliver high quality homes for local residents in a sustainable location that provides a safe and accessible environment.”
