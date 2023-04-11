News you can trust since 1877
'Largest single development' in Wynyard Village history with up to 800 new homes proposed to support Tees Valley growth

Proposed plans for the largest single development project in Wynyard Village since it was founded 20 years ago have been submitted.

By Mark Payne
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

The joint venture between Cameron Hall Developments and Jomast Developments includes up to 800 new homes together with resident amenities including a community centre and medical facilities.

Agents for the development say the plans have been carefully designed to fit in with the original vision for the area, and could create significant job opportunities.

New facilities and amenities for residents are said to be “at the heart” of the scheme, including a new community centre for use by the village’s various societies and clubs, as well as care and medical facilities.

A computer generated image of how the new Wynyard Village development may look.A computer generated image of how the new Wynyard Village development may look.
A computer generated image of how the new Wynyard Village development may look.
Enhancements to community parks and the creation of new play spaces and walkways are also proposed, and opening up additional areas of parkland and green space for residents.

A spokesperson for Jomast Developments said: “The strategy for this proposed development, as with every new development within the estate, links back to the original vision for Wynyard Village, of creating a sustainable community comprising high-quality, low-density housing, employment and leisure opportunities.

"Our proposals also include improvements to Wynyard Golf Club to maintain and enhance the status of the club.”

Around 800 new homes are included in the plans.Around 800 new homes are included in the plans.
Around 800 new homes are included in the plans.

The new homes are planned to be strategically positioned across the village and areas surrounding the golf club.

A blend of property styles is proposed, aimed at a range of buyers from young families to retirees.

Agents say it will support the role Wynyard Village plays in attracting entrepreneurs and business leaders within the Tees Valley.

A spokesperson for Cameron Hall Developments added: “Our proposal is focused on enhancing the residential, leisure and community aspects of Wynyard Village.

"A fantastic range of facilities and recreational opportunities, complementing what is already within the Village, is at the heart of our proposal which has been carefully considered.

"We have been working closely with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council through pre-application discussions, to ensure our vision and the application meets with the authority’s aspirations for the area.”

An outline planning application has been submitted to the council, and the applicants said as the plans evolve they will carry out a full consultation with stakeholders, including the Wynyard Resident’s Association as a priority.