News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
29 minutes ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
52 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
3 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation

Flats plan for former Hartlepool town centre bar and takeaway

Plans have been lodged to convert a vacant "prominent town centre building" into five flats and three commercial units.

By Nic Marko
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to carry out the work to the property at 24-26 Avenue Road, located on the corner at the junction with Victoria Road.

The building was most recently used as a bar and a takeaway restaurant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under proposals from applicant Ladhur the first and second floors would be converted to offer five self-contained residential flats.

The former bar and restaurant at the junction of Avenue Road and Victoria Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into flats and commercial units.The former bar and restaurant at the junction of Avenue Road and Victoria Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into flats and commercial units.
The former bar and restaurant at the junction of Avenue Road and Victoria Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into flats and commercial units.
Most Popular

Meanwhile the existing ground floor commercial site would be divided into three separate units.

A heritage statement from planning agent Cummings Architects says the development would provide numerous benefits to the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of Ladhur, the statement says: “They are looking to sub-divide the ground floor commercial units as a tenant has not been found over the past 5 years and there is greater demand in the current market for smaller units.”

The proposals include minor external works such as installing new access doors to one of the proposed commercial units.

Consultations with residents, relevant council departments and outside bodies have already begun over the proposals.

A response from Israr Hussain, the council’s economic growth manager, states his team “welcome” the application which “addresses a prominent building in the centre of town that is currently vacant”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
‘Time please’ for a virtual pub crawl through 17 archive pictures of Hartlepool ...

He added the division of the ground floor into separate units would “lend itself to attracting smaller businesses to take occupancy”.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals by council planners next month.

ProposalsHartlepoolHartlepool Borough Council