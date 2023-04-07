Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to carry out the work to the property at 24-26 Avenue Road, located on the corner at the junction with Victoria Road.

The building was most recently used as a bar and a takeaway restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under proposals from applicant Ladhur the first and second floors would be converted to offer five self-contained residential flats.

The former bar and restaurant at the junction of Avenue Road and Victoria Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into flats and commercial units.

Meanwhile the existing ground floor commercial site would be divided into three separate units.

A heritage statement from planning agent Cummings Architects says the development would provide numerous benefits to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of Ladhur, the statement says: “They are looking to sub-divide the ground floor commercial units as a tenant has not been found over the past 5 years and there is greater demand in the current market for smaller units.”

The proposals include minor external works such as installing new access doors to one of the proposed commercial units.

Consultations with residents, relevant council departments and outside bodies have already begun over the proposals.

A response from Israr Hussain, the council’s economic growth manager, states his team “welcome” the application which “addresses a prominent building in the centre of town that is currently vacant”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the division of the ground floor into separate units would “lend itself to attracting smaller businesses to take occupancy”.