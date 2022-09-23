North-East luxury property developers Vivre Executive Homes are working with estate agents Collier Estates as the first to offer the sale of a multi-million pound home using Blockchain.

The luxury property, in Belgravia Close, Wynyard Park, on the edge of Hartlepool, boasts eight reception rooms, seven bedrooms, state-of-the-art kitchen, triple garage and a large internal swimming pool with integrated hot tub.

Reception rooms include a games room, cinema room, two studies, hobby room and a gym.

Clients have the option to either pay for the property in full using digital currency or to part pay.

“Blockchain digital currencies are growing year on year, infiltrating most retail-based markets as part of a developing omni-channel approach,” Rob Collier, managing director of Collier Estates, said.

"Our focus has always been to push through the traditional boundaries of the everyday agent and drive the industry forward.

"As such we feel it’s essential to pave the way for the future with digital currencies.

The impressive home is in Belgravia Close, in Wynyard Park.

“The demand for digital currency transactions is growing and our offering has been exceptionally well received.”

The option of digital currency payments will be initially trialled with one property with a view to extending the payment option to the remaining properties within Vivre Executive Homes’ Wynyard development.

Their homes are priced from £1.75m to £2.4m and deliver in excess of 11,000sq ft of living space spanning three floors.

Each property occupies a half-acre plot and is fully integrated with state-of-the-art smart technology throughout.

Alan Carter, from Vivre Executive Homes, added: “As a developer we’re excited to be leading the way in offering digital currency payment options as part of our luxury property offering, which is welcomed by our current client base and opens the door to new buyers within our operating value range.