Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs have agreed proposals to sell land in Raby Road, home to the vacant Willows building.

The property was formerly used by the council’s drug and alcohol support team, but has since been deemed “surplus to operational requirements”.

It comes after in 2018 the local authority was approached by Advanced Retail Solutions Ltd about buying the land, which includes a “small area of public open space”.

The Willows, in Raby Road, Hartlepool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal at the time was for a major redevelopment, including student accommodation and ground floor retail space, fronting on to Museum Road and Raby Road.

This would have included the former Engineers’ Club nearby, which also owned by the company, but work was not started.

But following negotiations, an agreement has been reached for the local authority to sell the land.

A council report states the site will be redeveloped as “ground floor retail space with residential accommodation above”.

An officer decision record, from council managing director Denise McGuckin, said the sale is subject to planning permission being granted for the scheme, with proposals already submitted.

It added: “It is recommended that authority is given to proceed with the disposal to Advanced RS Developments Ltd., subject to planning permission being granted for the proposed development.

“The council could have marketed the property but it was considered that a disposal to the adjoining property owners will result in a comprehensive redevelopment of a prominent town centre site.”