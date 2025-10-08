Plans have been lodged to create a "holiday village" featuring up to 60 lodges.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to provide the development on grassland off Tees Road, in Seaton Carew, adjacent to the former Sports Domes.

The outline application from Zachary Williams seeks to house up to 60 “holiday lodges” along with providing associated access, landscaping and parking.

The units would be static caravans and the site would be known as Seaton Holiday Village.

The land off Tees Road, in Seaton Carew, where the holiday lodges would be located. Pic Via Google Maps.

A planning statement accompanying the application notes the development would support aspirations to attract more visitors to the area and “provide a boost” for local businesses.

It said: “Seaton Carew has long struggled to reassert its function as a traditional seaside town and has until fairly recently suffered from a lack of investment.

“The lack of sufficient visitor accommodation has also been a key downside, exacerbated still further by the closure of the Staincliffe Hotel.

“The creation of a visitor attraction combining both accommodation and wider tourism and community services and leisure activities could assist in regenerating Seaton Carew in a way not previously envisaged.”

It added the proposal is the “first step” in the applicant’s vision for the site and they would wish to bring forward a “masterplan” and “explore further phases to include additional leisure and recreational facilities” should it be approved.

The application notes the land is currently vacant and overgrown and although it forms part of the former Sports Domes site, it was “ancillary” to its operation and is located opposite the main facility.

It adds the site has been “blighted by a number of unauthorised uses over the years and has also been the subject of anti-social behaviour including fly-tipping”.

Proposals were previously submitted in 2021 to provide 42 holiday lodges on the land which attracted more than 70 objections from residents before being withdrawn in 2023.

The latest plans note this was due to “a decision by the owner to pursue an alternative proposal” which is “no longer going ahead” and has led to the new holiday park application being lodged.

A decision is expected to be made on the application in early January 2026.

To comment on the proposals, visit the council planning portal online and search reference number H/2025/0264.