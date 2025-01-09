Plans to transform Hartlepool's derelict Staincliffe Hotel hit snag as owner Ackland Homes admits building could be sold again
The derelict Staincliffe Hotel, in Seaton Carew, could also be sold again unless new investors come forward.
Acland Homes acquired the 21-bed hotel, restaurant and bar in July 2023 from Seaside Inns and outlined plans to redevelop the site for residential purposes.
Bosses at the house builder have said a scheme to deliver 35 apartments has been finalised and is ready to be submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to obtain planning permission.
However, Stephen Litherland, managing director at Acland Homes, warned there has now "been a change in circumstance with one of the investors" for the scheme.
He said this leaves them with "two options" - either selling the site or trying to find another investor or partner to deliver the residential proposals.
Mr Litherland added: "Our preference is the latter option as we have committed a lot of time, effort and capital to the project and are invested in seeing the site being redeveloped.
"This type of project requires significant investment and in these circumstances small and medium sized companies like ours generally rely on some help from external investors.
"If this is not possible then with regret we would look to sell the site on."
Following its closure on Boxing Day 2023, the building was boarded up in an effort to keep it secure.
Hartlepool residents were invited to a housing consultation in November 2023 to see the proposals for the future of the site, which would see the historic building demolished.
Initially a scheme was drawn up to provide 41 luxury and duplex apartments across four storeys.
Yet Acland Homes revised the proposals following opposition from members of the public and is instead hoping to develop a smaller number of apartments over three storeys.
Mr Litherland said: "We have been progressing with pre-application discussions and all of the relevant surveys and reports that are required to support a planning application and have ended up with a scheme of 35 apartments that is now fully ready to go."
He added anyone interested in becoming an investor/partner for the project or purchasing the site can contact him on 07516 257967.
