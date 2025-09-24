Public urged to have their say on prospect of tighter regulations for HMOs in Hartlepool

By Nic Marko
Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 16:13 BST
A consultation has been launched over proposed new rules to help manage the number and quality of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) is undertaking the engagement with a view to bringing in measures to enable greater control over the town’s housing development and to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

The new rules – known as an Article 4 Direction – would mean landlords are no longer able convert a standard “dwelling house into a small HMO”, which house between three and six people, without first applying for planning permission.

The change covering the HDC zone runs alongside a separate proposal by Hartlepool Borough Council which would introduce similar restrictions across the entire borough.

A number of homes have been converted into HMOs in Hartlepool recently.placeholder image
A number of homes have been converted into HMOs in Hartlepool recently.

The measures come after discussions with Cleveland Police highlighted a link between high concentrations of HMOs and increased levels of anti-social behaviour.

By introducing the new direction, HDC aims to better manage the spread and quality of HMOs in the area and ensure they contribute positively to Hartlepool’s housing needs while also supporting regeneration ambitions.

It is proposed that the new rules would take effect in 12 months following the public consultation.

Mark Robinson, the chair of the Hartlepool Development Corporation. Photo via Tees Valley Combined Authority.placeholder image
Mark Robinson, the chair of the Hartlepool Development Corporation. Photo via Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Mark Robinson, the chair of HDC, said: “High-quality, affordable housing is central to Hartlepool’s regeneration.

“While HMOs play an important role in meeting housing needs, we must also address the concerns they can bring for residents and neighbourhoods if not properly managed.

“By introducing an Article 4 Direction, we will have greater ability to shape the housing market in a way that supports local families, protects communities, and delivers on our ambitions for the town.”

It comes as development corporation chiefs noted poor quality or poorly managed HMOs or an over-concentration of them in particular neighbourhoods can lead to problems.

These include increased anti-social behaviour, a more transient population, deterioration in housing conditions and property standards, parking and waste management issues and negative impacts on neighbourhood character and family housing supply.

Details of the public consultation on the proposed Article 4 Direction can be found at teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/about/hartlepool-development-corporation/

The measures would make no difference to proposals for large HMOs, accommodating more than six unrelated people, which already must always be subject to planning applications.

