See the long list of DIY jobs Hartlepool's handyman service can do for residents with special needs

Frank Blair (left) and Scott Wallace of Hartlepool Borough Council's handyperson service.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s handyperson service can do minor adaptations, everyday DIY tasks and small repairs.

The service is available to Hartlepool residents who are pensioners, have a chronic illness, disability, sensory impairment or other condition which restricts their day-to-day functioning.

Special needs housing manager John Whitfield said: “We are able to carry out work using materials supplied and fitted by the service, or using materials bought by a resident and fitted by us.

“Examples of the former include fitting grab and banister rails, carpet trims, door chains, installing telephone extensions and making safe loose or trailing wires."

Examples of jobs using materials bought by residents include everything from replacing light bulbs, changing fuses and plugs, and unblocking sinks to fitting curtains and blinds, locks and security lights and putting together flat-pack furniture.

To find out more about the service, call (01429) 284821 or email [email protected]

