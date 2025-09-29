Six-bedroomed HMO approved in Hartlepool's Kilwick Street

By Nic Marko
Published 29th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
Plans have been approved for another new six-bedroomed house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.

Proposals had been successfully submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to transform the terraced property at 14 Kilwick Street.

Internal alterations will take place to provide the six rooms, five of which would have en-suite bathrooms, with the sixth having access to a separate locked bathroom.

Two of the rooms will be in the loft area, with three on the first floor and one on the ground floor, which will also feature communal lounge and kitchen spaces.

Right, 14 Kilwick Street, Hartlepool, is to be transformed into a six-bedroomed HMO. Pic Via Google Mapsplaceholder image
Right, 14 Kilwick Street, Hartlepool, is to be transformed into a six-bedroomed HMO. Pic Via Google Maps

A report from council planning officers has now confirmed “a certificate of lawful development” as set out in the application “should be granted”.

Plans for HMOs in nearby Stockton Road and Wesbourne Road were previously approved earlier this year.

Tighter restrictions on smaller HMOs housing up to six people will potentially be introduced in Hartlepool next year.

Details of local public notices are available online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/ .

